Man charged after police execute search warrant in home
Police at Cumberland Avenue on June 20, 2019.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, June 20, 2019 5:04PM CST
Last Updated Friday, June 21, 2019 10:34AM CST
A 28-year-old man has been charged after police executed a search warrant in the 300 block of Cumberland Avenue South on Thursday.
Multiple units, including SWAT, Canine and Crisis Negotiators executed a search warrant in a home. Police say they believed there was stolen property, drugs and firearms in the home.
A man has been charged with breach of conditions. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.
The investigation is ongoing.