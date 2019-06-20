

CTV Saskatoon





A 28-year-old man has been charged after police executed a search warrant in the 300 block of Cumberland Avenue South on Thursday.

Multiple units, including SWAT, Canine and Crisis Negotiators executed a search warrant in a home. Police say they believed there was stolen property, drugs and firearms in the home.

A man has been charged with breach of conditions. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

The investigation is ongoing.