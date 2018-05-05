

CTV Saskatoon





A man, 37, has been taken into custody by Saskatoon police and will be charged with impaired driving after an incident at Diefenbaker Park.

On Friday evening around 5:17 p.m. police received a complaint about a hit and run in the area of Diefenbaker Park.

With the help of the Air Support Unit, police located the suspect vehicle, which was driving erratically in the park. The vehicle struck a number of objects, including another vehicle and a garbage bin.

The suspect vehicle then got hung up on a wooden post and was unable to cause additional damage. The driver was then arrested.

There were no injuries.



