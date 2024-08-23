Man arrested after armed robbery at Saskatoon store

A 25-year-old Saskatoon man has been arrested and charged following an early Friday morning armed robbery at a convenience store.

Shortly before 2:00 a.m. police were called to a convenience store in the 200 block of Pendygrasse Road for a report of an armed robbery, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a release.

Arriving officers determined that two men had entered the store waving knives while demanding cigarettes and cash.

Police say the suspects then fled the store with the stolen property and an undisclosed amount of money.

A short distance away, police arrested one of the suspects. He has been charged with robbery and failure to comply with court-imposed conditions.

Police say they continue to search for the second suspect involved in the robbery.