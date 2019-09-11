Man allegedly exposes himself in U of S library, secretly photographs woman
The University of Saskatchewan's Peter MacKinnon Building overlooks the Bowl in this CTV file photo.
CTV News Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, September 11, 2019 2:31PM CST
The Saskatoon Police Service is investigating a report of voyeurism on the University of Saskatchewan campus.
On Monday, U of S Protective Services officers located a man in the library who was indecently exposed, police say.
It had been reported earlier that he was taking photos of a woman from underneath the cubicle she was sitting at, police say.
The SPS VICE Unit continues to investigate.