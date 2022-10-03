Man accused in Saskatoon murder trial borrowed van and returned it with luggage inside: witness

A taxi driver took the witness stand in a Saskatoon murder trial on Monday morning.

Ranbir Dhull is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Samandeep Jhinger.

Jhinger was found in the basement of a Warman home on July 3, 2020. Jhinger was Dhull’s ex-wife’s cousin.

Court heard Dhull worked as a taxi driver in Saskatoon.

Dhull’s co-worker, Imitiaz Ahmad, testified that on July 1, 2020 Dhull borrowed his taxi van.

Ahmad said Dhull needed the van to transport a toy car he bought his kids.

“He had no room in his car,” the taxi driver testified.

Ahmad said Dhull returned the van the next day.

While driving to a mosque with his son, Ahmad said he could feel something in the trunk.

“We opened the trunk and there was luggage,” Ahmad said.

He testified he didn’t open the bags, and turned in the four-piece luggage to Saskatoon police.

Earlier in the trial, court heard Jhinger was scheduled to fly to Winnipeg at the time of her alleged killing.

Jhinger’s cousin, and the accused’s ex-wife, testified Jhinger left abruptly early and her luggage was gone on July 2, 2020.

Tape covered Jhinger’s mouth and nose when she was found by RCMP.

An investigator in the case said Dhull’s fingerprints were detected on the tape.

The trial is scheduled to continue at Saskatoon’s Court of King’s Bench until Wednesday.