Man, 84, struck in Saskatoon while crossing street
Published Monday, March 9, 2020 11:05AM CST Last Updated Monday, March 9, 2020 12:27PM CST
Police respond to a crash at at Assiniboine Drive and Warman Road on March 9, 2020. (Chad Hills/CTV Saskatoon)
SASKATOON -- An 84-year-old man was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street Monday morning, Saskatoon police say.
The crash happened at Assiniboine Drive and Warman Road.
The man was taken to hospital in unknown condition.
Traffic restrictions have been lifted.
Correction:
A previous version of this story reported the incorrect age of the man based on information provided by police.