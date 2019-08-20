

CTV News Saskatoon





Saskatoon police say a man was arrested Monday night in connection to a disturbance involving bear spray.

Around 9:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a parking lot in the 3400 block of Eighth Street East for a report of a weapon, according to a news release.

It was reported that about 20 people were involved. Officers learned that there had been a verbal argument between two people. A man had intervened and threatened to deploy bear spray, and was reportedly waving the can of bear spray around, police say.

He had fled in a black Hyundai Genesis before police arrived. Police found him in parked in another parking lot in the 2100 block of Eighth Street East and taken into custody without incident, police say.

A 22-year-old Saskatoon man is charged with possession of a dangerous weapon and uttering threats.