

CTV Saskatoon





Robert Major was holding his cell phone before his pick-up truck collided with a semi on Highway 16 near Langham, according to testimony heard in court Monday morning.

Major’s nephew, 11-years-old at the time of the crash, was one of six passengers in the truck.

He told court he was sitting behind Major and that he saw a bright light coming from the front seat, and that when he peeked over he saw Major holding a cell phone in his right hand.

Major’s girlfriend and two sons, aged four and nine, died in the crash.

Major faces 12 charges including dangerous driving causing death and criminal negligence causing death.