SASKATOON -- A high-profile condo development planned for the Broadway Avenue area is being placed on hold.

The planned 17-story building was to be perched at the top of the Broadway Bridge, just across from downtown Saskatoon.

However, Victory Majors, the developer behind the project says the pandemic is forcing a rethink.

"While we had a great launch back in September, selling close to 40 of the 113 residential units, the current economic uncertainty surrounding the COVID pandemic has made further residential pre-sales more difficult, but more significantly, has called into question the significant office and retail components of the project," the developer said in a post on its website.

The developer said it plans on having a new concept ready by next year "shorn of its office component and some of its retail space."