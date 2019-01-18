A Saskatoon jury heard Friday how fast a pick-up truck may have been traveling when it slammed into a semi at an intersection near Langham in 2016.

An RCMP analyst told court he believes the pick-up was traveling at nearly 140 kilometres per hour.

The testimony is part of the Robert Major trial. Major was driving a pick-up when it T-boned a semi on Highway 16. Major’s girlfriend and his two sons, aged four and nine, died in the crash.

The posted speed on the grid road he was travelling is 80 kilometres per hour.

Major faces 12 charges including dangerous driving causing death and criminal negligence causing death.