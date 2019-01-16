

The intersection where a fatal crash happened was missing a stop sign, court heard Wednesday afternoon.

The testimony came from a Langham resident who farms west and south of Langham and oversees the Ag in Motion site on the corner where the crash happened - Highway 16 and Grid road 3083.

Robert Major was in a truck with six other people that collided with a semi tractor-trailer at the intersection in February 2016. Major faces 12 counts of negligence and dangerous driving causing death and boldly harm.

The farmer told court a stop sign on the grid road at the corner had been knocked down a few days before the crash and he had notified the RM.

With the stop sign knocked down, the only object standing between the grid road and the highway was a power pole, the farmer told court.

In his cross-examination, defence lawyer Mark Brayford challenged the idea that the rows of trees were not blocking any view of the highway; he argued the trunks and the branches were thick enough to obstruct the view

Impact of Major's truck felt like a bomb, semi driver testifies

Court heard from the semi driver earlier in the day.

Moments before impact he saw something out of the corner of his eye as he approached Langham westbound on Highway 16, he told court.

As he turned his head to look south he felt like a bomb had gone off, he said.

The impact knocked his glasses off his face and pushed his truck into the ditch, jack-knifed.

He scrambled to find his cell phone and called 911, he said.

When he exited his truck he had no idea what hit him and couldn’t see Major’s truck, he said.

After a first responder arrived on scene, the semi driver walked down the passenger side of his trailers and saw Major’s front end and could hear a man’s voice in the wreckage saying, “there’s kids in here, hurry.”