Robert Major has been sentenced to seven years in prison win an eight-year driving ban following his release.

A jury found Major guilty Thursday on 12 charges of criminal negligence and dangerous driving casing death in a crash almost three years ago.

On Feb. 22, 2016 Major and six passengers were in a 2012 Dodge pick-up that T-boned a semi-trailer at the intersection of grid road 3083 and Highway 16. Three of Major’s six passengers died including Major’s 26-year-old girlfriend Kimberly Oliverio and two of Major’s sons - Brendan, four, and Theodore, nine.

Court heard victim impact statements Friday morning, including from Major’s ex-wife and the mother of three boys in Major’s truck the day of the crash.

She said the crash shattered her heart into a “million little pieces” and losing two of her boys changed her life forever.