SASKATOON -- Family visitation is being limited to compassionate reasons only at the Maidstone Health Complex effective Saturday following an increase in COVID-19 cases in the area.

“The decision to restrict family presence is not taken lightly. These measures are in place to keep you, your loved ones, and health care workers safe,” the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said in a news release.

Compassionate care reasons may include, but are not limited to, family or support persons during end-of-life care, major surgery, intensive care/critical care, maternal/pediatrics, long-term care residents whose quality of life or care needs are unmet or those inpatients and outpatients with specific challenges.

The SHA also urges Saskatchewan residents to follow public health measures and personal safety precautions to prevent the spread of the disease.