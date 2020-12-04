SASKATOON -- Saskatoon city leaders urged residents on Friday to adhere to COVID-19 public health protocols.

In a news conference Mayor Charlie Clark, Fire Chief Morgan Hackle, Police Chief Troy Cooper and other civic leaders pleaded with residents to not get complacent amidst news a vaccine may be on the horizon.

They acknowledged the sacrifices people have made, but say they must continue to keep their guard up, wear masks, limit social gatherings and maintain physical distancing as cases continue to climb.

The city says not enough people in Saskatoon are downloading the COVID Alert app, which they say is an important part of reducing the spread of the illness.