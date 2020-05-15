SASKATOON -- A long-time member of the CTV Saskatoon family has died.

Howard Cooper started at CFQC in 1970 as an announcer. He died on Sunday in Kelowna, B.C. where he lived.

As outlined in his obituary Cooper, who was born in Kindersly in 1937, hosted a number of shows over the years including Snoopy & the Allstars, Reach for the Top and Big Q country.

He went on to serve in key leadership roles at the station as program manager and news director.

After a stint working for as general manager for CTV in Prince Albert, Cooper returned to Saskatoon and CFQC in 1988 to serve as president and general manager until his retirement in 1995.

While he lived in B.C. to be nearer to his family toward the end of his life, Cooper always considered Saskatoon his "true home" his obituary says.

In addition to his accomplished career in broadcasting, Cooper also lent his prairie work ethic to a number of causes in the city including the St. Paul's Hospital Foundation and the McClure Place Foundation.

Cooper, who lost his wife Shelia in 1996, is survived by his three daughters and their families. A memorial service will be held in Saskatoon at later date, his obituary says.