Light snow across Central Saskatchewan as we head into the weekend: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Friday, February 26, 2021 6:17AM CST
SASKATOON -- Behind the snow lurks a ridge of Arctic air, waiting to slide in for the weekend.
February will give us one last cold blast before fading in the history books. March brings a return to mild conditions on Monday.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Flurries
High: -8
Evening: -13
Saturday –Partly Sunny
Morning Low: -22
Afternoon High: -12
Sunday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -18
Afternoon High: -13