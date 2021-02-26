SASKATOON -- Behind the snow lurks a ridge of Arctic air, waiting to slide in for the weekend.

February will give us one last cold blast before fading in the history books. March brings a return to mild conditions on Monday.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Flurries

High: -8

Evening: -13

Saturday –Partly Sunny

Morning Low: -22

Afternoon High: -12

Sunday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -18

Afternoon High: -13