Light flurries and above-seasonal temperatures to kick off December: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Blair Farthing
Published Tuesday, December 1, 2020 4:39AM CST
SASKATOON --
After wrapping up November with above average temperatures we’re kicking off December the same way. We can expect a daytime high of zero, and light flurries Tuesday evening.
The above-average temps continue Wednesday with a high of minus 2, but strong winds will make things feel colder than that.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Evening Flurries
High: 0
Evening: -13
Wednesday – Sunny
Morning Low: -7
Afternoon High: -2
Thursday – Sunny
Morning Low: -9
Afternoon High: 0