SASKATOON --

After wrapping up November with above average temperatures we’re kicking off December the same way. We can expect a daytime high of zero, and light flurries Tuesday evening.

The above-average temps continue Wednesday with a high of minus 2, but strong winds will make things feel colder than that.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Evening Flurries

High: 0

Evening: -13

Wednesday – Sunny

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: -2

Thursday – Sunny

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: 0