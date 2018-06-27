

Thanks to the efforts of lifeguards at Saskatoon’s Lawson Civic Centre, a nine-year-old girl’s near-drowning was only a close call Tuesday afternoon.

The girl was pulled from the pool unconscious by lifeguards, who immediately began performing CPR on her as another staff member called 911.

She regained consciousness, thanks to the lifeguards, and emergency workers then took over before transporting her to Royal University Hospital.

She was stable when she was dropped off at the hospital, according to Medavie Health Services.