Leader Profile: Naomi Hunter, Green Party

Naomi Hunter has been the Saskatchewan Green Party leader since 2020, which she represents in the Saskatoon Riversdale constituency.

She was born and raised in Turtleford, Sask. and grew up in the northern part of the province.

She is a small business owner and runs a family farm with her father in the summer.

Hunter participated in volunteer and advocacy work throughout her life and continued that passion as she entered politics.

As Green Party leader, Hunter has been vocal about the climate crisis and has worked to address environmental as well as social justice issues.

Hunter is passionate about being involved in the community, and conducts a “listening campaign,” always ready to hear concerns from the public.

Other issues Hunter is passionate about are addressing poverty and homelessness, with an intention to implement a Housing First program, which provides people with homes without preconditions.

Hunter is also passionate about the healthcare system. She believes there is work to do in this regard, and plans to expand public healthcare services, including universal Pharmacare.

Hunter has two children and currently lives in Saskatoon.