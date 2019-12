SASKATOON -- People in Saskatoon will have the option to shop later than usual this holiday season.

Multiple malls throughout Saskatoon will be offering last-minute shopping hours for those holiday shoppers that might have left the gift purchasing to the last minute.

Some of the malls offering extended hours include Lawson Heights Mall, Midtown Plaza, and The Centre.

Midtown Plaza and Lawson Heights have extended their hours of operation since early December keeping their doors open until 9pm Monday- Saturday.

Here’s what to expect:

Lawson Heights

December 24 – Christmas Eve 9:30 am - 4:00 pm

December 25 – Christmas Day closed

December 26 – Boxing Day 9:30 am - 6:00 pm

December 31 – New Year’s Eve 9:30 am - 5:00 pm

January 1, 2020 – New Year’s Day closed

Midtown

December 24 – Christmas Eve 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

December 25 – Christmas Day closed

December 26 – Boxing Day 8:00 am - 9:00 pm

December 31 – New Year’s Eve 9:30 am - 5:00 pm

January 1, 2020 – New Year’s Day closed

The Centre

December 24 – Christmas Eve 9:30 am - 4:00 pm

December 25 – Christmas Day closed

December 26 – Boxing Day 9:30 am - 6:00 pm

December 31 – New Year’s Eve 9:30 am - 4:00 pm

January 1, 2020 – New Year’s Day closed