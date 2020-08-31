PRINCE ALBERT -- An expansion to the Canadian Tire Jumpstart Playground makes Prince Albert home to the largest inclusive playground in Canada with equipment for children with cognitive and physical disabilities.

Philanthropist and Canadian Tire store owner Malcolm Jenkins built the first portion of the playground in 2019. He the spearhead the 7,000 square foot addition and provided the majority funding.

“Last year we opened the first half here, 10,000 square feet and it was such a success and there was land adjacent to too it so we went to the city and said why don’t we expand the thing,” said Jenkins. “We were able to add some really cool stuff.”

The 2020 project adds 7,000 square feet of playground space to the west and north of the original structure making the park 17,000 square feet.

The new equipment includes, swings, a spinner, two crab trap apparatus for climbing, global motion, a large Netplex structure and a wheelchair accessible we-go-round.

The entire park is covered in Canadian Tire red rubberized turf that helps to help prevent injury and makes the entire area wheelchair accessible.

“There are kids who have been left behind, or left aside. Maybe they’re autistic, maybe they’re blind, maybe they have various impediments that keep them from enjoying a facility. This one has slides that are rollers so the kids with copular implants (for hearing) they can’t go down a normal slide because it affects their balance etc. We have brail. We have sound sonic equipment for deaf children. It’s well thought out,” said Jenkins.

Amber Newhouse from Christopher Lake said she brings her daughter Danika to the park as often as possible.

“She giggles the whole time and actually she does get mad when we do leave the park. This is her favourite place to be in the city,” Newhouse said.

Jenkins contributed $400,000 to the $725,000 project. The province provided $325,000 to the playground expansion through the Municipal Economic Enhancement Project fund.

There are other Canadian Tire Jumpstart parks in places around Canada. They are built with funds donated by the Jumpstart charity and donations from Canadian Tire store dealers.