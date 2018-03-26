A group of Corman Park landowners are once again opposing plans for an industrial seed cleaning plant northwest of Martensville.

In 2016, the rural municipality’s council approved plans to build the facility on a 40-acre piece of land just off Highway 12. That decision generated backlash from area farmers and acreage owners. They worried about excessive dust and noise, dangerous heavy-truck traffic and a decrease in nearby property value.

A group went before the North Corman District Development Appeals Board, but their plea to stop the construction was rejected. They then appealed the decision at the provincial level, which they won.

But according to Kathy Wruck, who lives in the area, plans to build the facility are once again before council. She and a number of residents are going before council Monday afternoon to once again express their concerns.