PRINCE ALBERT -- The Lac La Ronge Indian Band (LLRIB) is providing a $300 incentive for members fully-vaccinated for COVID-19.

According to an announcement on the LLRIB’s website, members who have received two doses of the vaccine can apply for the incentive.

The LLRIB hopes it increases vaccine rates to help combat the virus, said the announcement.

On Friday, the Government of Saskatchewan reported 418 new cases of COVID-19. Of those, 82 per cent aren’t vaccinated.

In total, the far north area has 450 cases.

The LLRIB has 107 active cases as of Thursday – 100 are in Stanley Mission, four are on-reserve in La Ronge and three are in Grandmother’s Bay.