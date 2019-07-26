

CTV Saskatoon





The Saskatchewan Health Authority says 54 dog bites were reported in La Loche in 2018 compared 32 in all other off-reserve communities in the province.

La Loche has had 558 reported dog bites compared to 421 reported bites throughout the rest of the province over nearly 10 years.

The village had planned a dog cull earlier this week but it was called off after many expressed concern on social media.

The cull was meant as a health and safety initiative to reduce the number of unwanted dogs, address over population and make the community safer, according to a village letter dated July 17.

Mayor Robert St. Pierre said in later a Facebook post that La Loche would not have to discuss dog control if pet owners would either leash their dogs or keep them in fenced yards.