SASKATOON -- A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Elizabeth Middle School in Kindersley, Sask.

The outbreak was declared on Tuesday by the Sun West School Division.

In the wake of the outbreak the school division has shifted to online learning until Oct. 5.

The Sun West School Division has notified close contacts of those infected, asking them to self-isolate.

Elizabeth Middle School has 273 students in Grades 5-8.