SASKATOON -- Some Saskatoon homeowners are shedding light during dark times — ramping up their Christmas light displays amid the pandemic.

Dwayne and Donna Fiddler’s inflatable display began 12 years ago when their daughter was born.

With events and parties cancelled due to COVID-19, Donna Fiddler said she hopes her home display can bring happiness.

“Kids have struggled this year with coronavirus. I think the kids need some joy. There isn’t a lot of joy right now for them,” Donna Fiddler said.

Over on Eastview Crescent, Joanna Vessel wasn’t going to put up her traditional figurine light display because of the early snow fall and pandemic.

But a neighbour convinced her otherwise.

“I didn’t know people looked forward to it,” Vessel said.

“I love Christmas. In Jamaica, Christmas was a part of my life. When I moved, I brought it here with me to Canada.”

Vessel’s display has grown since it started in 1987.

But every Christmas, Vessel encounters a grinch.

“Each year I have to buy something because someone always steals something,” she said.

The Clinskill Drive Christmas light display is a Saskatoon classic.

Cars line the street to watch thousands of lights move to music.

For many, it’s the perfect physically distant activity.

“It’s uplifting. It brings a sense of normalcy to a not normal year,” a mother, watching the historic lights with her kids, told CTV News.

People can submit their light displays to the website Sparkle Tour. The site provides a detailed map of all the best lights in the city.