SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon staple has closed its doors after 23 years in business.

Jerry's Food Emporium announced on Twitter that it was closing immediately but gave no reason for the sudden shut down.

"We are extremely grateful for all the support you all have given us and it has been a great pleasure doing business with you," read a note in the front door.

Jerry's first location opened just off of Eighth Street in 1996. A second location on 51st Street opened in 2012.

Jerry's was known for its ice cream, as well as fish and chips and burgers.