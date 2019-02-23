Jeff Shattler with a hat trick, Rush beat Mammoth 9-7
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, February 23, 2019 10:28AM CST
SASKATOON -- Jeff Shattler had a hat trick and Mark Matthews added two goals and three assists as the Saskatchewan Rush downed the Colorado Mammoth 9-7 on Friday in National Lacrosse League action.
Ben McIntosh, Matthew Dinsdale, Chris Corbeil and Brett Mydske also scored for the Rush (5-4) while Evan Kirk made 36 saves for the win.
Kyle Killen and Ryan Lees had a pair of goals each for the Mammoth (3-6), who got singles from Ryan Benesch, Jacob Ruest and Eli McLaughlin.
Dillon Ward stopped 40-of-48 shots in a losing cause.
Saskatchewan went 2 for 2 on the power play while Colorado went 2 for 3 with the man advantage.