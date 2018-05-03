

CTV Saskatoon





The SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival has announced the lineup for more than 65 free shows.

The free shows are heavily local, the lineup includes Saskatchewan’s The Steadies, Jack Semple, and Parab Poet & The Hip Hop Hippies. There is also international talent featured on the free stages, such as New York’s Red Baraat and The Slocan Ramblers.

The lineup includes all performances at Nutrien Free Stage at Kiwanis Park North, the restaurant series, the Bessborough’s After Dark series and pop-up shows. The restaurant series’ shows are set to take place at 6Twelve, Drift Sidewalk Café, Vista Lounge, 2nd Avenue Grill, The James Hotel and Finn’s Irish Pub in the Parktown Hotel.

City and Colour, Tom Cochrane, The Flaming Lips and Ben Harper have already been announced to take the TD Main Stage.

The 32nd annual festival runs June 22 to July 1.