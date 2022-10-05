James Smith Cree Nation man celebrates $1M lotto win

Following his $1 million lotto win, Rollins Head was in such a state of disbelief he checked his ticket at two different stores.

The James Smith Cree Nation man purchased his ticket on the afternoon of the Sept. 23 Lotto Max draw, according to a Sask Lotteries news release.

The following Monday, Head went into town and scanned his ticket at a self-checker at a store, the news release said.

"I didn't believe it. I thought it was a mistake," Head said in the news release.

He went to another store nearby and asked the cashier to check.

Head's "hands were shaking" after the cashier confirmed his windfall.

"People in the store were congratulating me as I was leaving."

Head plans to use the prize for home repairs and to help him spend more time hunting, Sask Lotteries said.

He won by matching all seven numbers for one of the winning Maxmillions draws: 1, 10, 18, 19, 27, 42, and 50.

Head purchased his winning ticket at Prairie North Co-op in Melfort.