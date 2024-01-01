Jack Brodsky named CTV Saskatoon's 2023 Citizen of the Year
Jack Brodsky has been named CTV Saskatoon’s 2023 Citizen of the Year for his decades of work as a community builder who made a difference in the lives of countless youths.
Brodsky, who has lived in Saskatoon since the age of four, is a graduate of Aden Bowman Collegiate Institute. In 1978 he became a certified engineering technologist through SIAST, now known as Saskatchewan Polytechnic.
In the years that followed, Brodsky learned the family construction business while also learning, through his parents, the importance of giving back to the community.
Brodsky had been a co-owner of the Saskatoon Blades since 1976 and was an instrumental piece of developing a scholarship program for graduating Western Hockey League (WHL) players, before selling the team in 2013.
Over the years Brodsky has volunteered with many organizations and has served on the board of the Restorative Action Program (RAP) since its inception in 2011, only recently choosing to step aside.
RAP has become a multifaceted program at 11 high schools in Saskatoon supporting some of the city’s most vulnerable youth.
“Jack’s contributions to the industries he worked with and the community are vast,” a letter of nomination said.
“His natural leadership abilities come from his sincere desire to improve our community and the lives of those within, especially our youth,” the letter included.
Those in Saskatoon speak of Brodsky as a team builder with commitment and endless energy to serve his community, with no expectation of anything in return.
PAST RECIPIENTS
Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) Chief Marc Arcand was named the 2022 Citizen of the Year. In 2021 Anglican Priest Colin Clay was awarded the honour. The award went to entrepreneur Monica Kreuger in 2020.
This is the 57th year that CTV Saskatoon has offered the Citizen of the Year Award.
