Langham residents say they’re frustrated with a recent string of petty crimes in their community.

Kristen Popoff’s home was hit with vandalism last week. Two days after her garage was sprayed with graffiti, her family’s car windows were smashed in.

“[Langham] was never like this. I don’t want to associate crime with Langham,” Popoff told CTV News.

“The rash of crime in the last little bit has been quite upsetting – it’s disheartening.”

With a newborn baby and a nine-year-old daughter at home, Popoff’s partner, Dan Priestley, said they moved to Langham for its small size and family-friendly features.

“There’s the park,” Priestley pointed across the street. “It’s not like being in town where you’re only allowed to go to that end of the park and this end of the park.”

But he said he no longer feels comfortable having his daughter roam on her own.

“With the recent crime, I’m a little sketched out about her being out of eye sight,” Priestley said.

In 2017, the majority of Langham residents rejected the idea of having a local police force. The RCMP detachment in Dalmeny responds to calls in the town.

“We had called the cops one night and it took half an hour for them to get here,” Priestley said.

The couple isn’t alone in their frustration.

Dozens of community members took to social media to share their concerns.

“I am frustrated,” Deanna Pfeiffer said. “I have a 13-year-old daughter that’s in a wheel chair, she’s vulnerable just like everybody else in town is vulnerable.”

Community crime watch program to form in Langham

The recent crime sparked an idea for a crime prevention program, associated with the RCMP.

Langham town councillor Dione Wall, posted on Facebook about the program and received messages of interest. Those who have contacted Wall received a Citizens on Patrol Program (COPP) pamphlet.

“The COPP is another set of eyes and ears for their community and their detachment, which assist in preventing and reducing crime,” the pamphlet reads.

Despite the interest in the community watch group, she said Langham has no more crime than in other communities.

“We are lucky to have a very involved and vocal community core, and that is what is driving a new crime watch committee in the town,” Wall told CTV News in an e-mail.

“The downside is that due to the great communication of our residents, it makes it seem that Langham is riddled with crime, when it is not.”

Popoff and Priestley said while they appreciate a crime watch initiative, due to working full-time jobs and having children it’s not the most convenient option.

“I can’t go walk the streets all night long,” Priestley said.

Some residents suggested setting up security cameras and installing brighter street lights in an attempt to deter crime.

“If you have cameras at all of these main entrances, you’re going to get the plate,” Priestley said.

The couple said the string of crimes shouldn’t cast a negative light on the entire community and believe it’s the same two or three culprits responsible.

“Langham has always been a close-knit, happy, family community,” Popoff said.