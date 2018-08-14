The celebration is still going for Braden Schneider.

“It was breathtaking. Running over the rink boards … gloves everywhere,” says Schneider, of Prince Albert. “It was an unbelievable feeling.”

Team Canada hoisted the Hlinka Gretzky Cup after a 6-2 victory against Sweden over the weekend.

It was the first time the U-18 tournament was hosted in Alberta and Schneider was one of three Saskatchewan players to represent Canada.

The 16-year-old defenceman says it was the little moments growing up in the gateway city that prepared him for where he is today.

“I remember going to the provincial finals in Prince Albert with the peewee team and that was my little moment for sure,” he said.

“And watching people in Raiders uniforms skating around the Art Hauser. I love [Josh] Morrissey and [Leon] Draisaitl. Those were the two big guys that I grew up to love … you’ve got to remember the little moments.”

Carmela Schneider, Braden’s mom, also cherishes the gold medal win. Her birthday happened to fall on the same day as the Hlinka Gretzky Cup final.

“Greatest birthday gift ever,” she says. “And not so much the medal. Just seeing the smile and the joy [on their faces]. As a hockey parent you can't even imagine that feeling. It's overwhelming.”

Younger brother Marek Schneider, who recently signed with the Saskatoon Blades, feels the same way.

“You never get to see many kids from Saskatchewan get to go for Team Canada. It's kind of crazy, it's kind of surreal.”

So where does this moment rank on Schneider's list?

“It's probably one of the most memorable experiences I've had so far in my life.”

Soon Schneider will be off to Brandon, MB for his second season with the Wheat Kings looking to create more special moments.

The Hlinka Gretzky Cup returns to Alberta in 2020.