'It's just great fun': Sports dogs put to the test in agility trials in Saskatoon

Speed was key at the Sondog agility trials near Vanscoy over the weekend. Dozens of dogs from across the country gathered together on the hot windy Sunday afternoon to put their speed, agility, and intelligence to the test.

Lois Mierau is the owner of Sondog Agility. She oversees the trials. Her business is based around training dogs to compete.

"It's just a bunch of us who get together that have a love of dogs and the sport," said Mierau.

"We test the teamwork between the handler and the dog, can the dog jump when they're told to, can they turn in the direction the handler has asked them to."

The coordination between handler and dog is not a skill easily mastered.

"It's very complicated, it looks very easy because the handlers are very experienced and make it look easy, but it truly isn't. It takes a number of years for a handler to be able to do this," said Mierau.

Sondog agility has been in operation for 26 years, and the agility trials have been an annual event for 23.

"It started just through a hobby of mine, and a love of dogs. It's now progressed to become this."

The love of dogs and the love of the sport is what drives the event.

"It's just great fun, and it's an addiction," said Mierau.