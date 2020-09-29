SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon mayoral candidate says the best way to deal with rail lines moving through the city, is to move them underground.

Cary Tarasoff shared his vision with reporters Tuesday morning on Idylwyld Drive North and 25th Street East, where afternoon and morning motorists often find themselves lined up waiting for a train to pass.

Tarasoff referenced the two options explored by city officials in the past to help deal with issues of having long trains, sometimes carrying hazardous materials, moving through the city.

One option is to move the rail lines outside of the city, which in the past has been coupled with a $1 billion price tag. Tarasoff said a second option would be to trench along the rail lines and build overpasses and underpasses to accommodate the rail lines over and under roadways.

"There’s a third option that nobody wants to talk about -- we go under the city,” Tarasoff said. “It’s going to go below the river, you won’t even know it’s under you.”

While he didn’t attach an estimated cost to digging a tunnel large enough to accommodate two rail systems, Tarasoff said it would be less than the billion dollars to move the rail lines outside the city.

“The real idea is we can predict where we depart from a rail line and where we intercept it on the other side, under the city,” he said.

Tarasoff, said he has a history working in mining and that he spoke with mining and geology experts and no one said this was impossible.

“They tell me there’s no real reason why it shouldn’t have been looked at,” he said.

Last week mayoral candidate Don Atchison said he has the experience and expertise to broker a deal with the rail companies to negotiate a move outside the city.

A report from city administration earlier this year said rail companies told the city that sharing a single rail line through the city was not feasible as it would impede rail traffic operations. A Canadian National Rail spokesperson said sharing railways with its competitor would limit flexibility and efficiency.

Tarasoff said he’s not looking to spend millions of dollars right away on this plan, however, it’s something he said he feels needs to be given a serious look as another option to deal with rail lines passing through Saskatoon.

"It sounds complicated but it’s not,” he said.