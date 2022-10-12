‘It’s essentially decolonizing themselves:’ Whitecap Dakota First Nation votes to ratify self-government agreement

Members of the Whitecap Dakota First Nation (WDFN) have voted to become a self-governing Indigenous nation, breaking away from the Indian Act.

“It allows us to move at the speed of business and make our decisions,” said Chief Darcy Bear. “I’ve always told our members we’re just as intelligent as anybody on the planet.”

In its journey towards self-governance, Chief Darcy Bear says the band has already taken control of land management, membership code and elections.

Elections under the Indian Act are held every two years. Whitecap switched to every three years, then eventually every four, said Bear. He added the control has proven helpful in creating revenue for the Dakota Dunes Resort.

“Self-government today has been a successful experience. It helps us generate our own-source revenues. We’re not just relying on government revenues coming into our nation,” said Bear.

In the recent vote, 92 per cent of band members supported a WDFN constitution and "mandate Chief and Council to sign the Governance Agreement negotiated with Canada," according to a release from the WDFN.

Bear says with the vote, WDFN could soon have control over wills and estates, bylaws, administrative work and education.

“Their powers will come from their people, from their constitution, as opposed to the minister or the government of Canada, it’s essentially decolonizing themselves,” said Cree Lawyer Delia Opekokew.

“Land development is very important to them, their business structures are important. They'll be able to widen their powers to allow them to do that.”

According to the release, “following Whitecap’s ratification, it will continue to work with the Government of Canada to formally sign the Governance Agreement and introduce legislation in Parliament.

This legislation will legally recognize Whitecap Dakota Nation as a self-governing Indigenous nation, alongside 78 other First Nations that are part of 27 various agreements across Canada.”

The band is set to be fully self-governed by the fall of 2023.