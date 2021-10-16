'It means everything to us': U of S Huskies play their first home game in nearly two years

The University of Saskatchewan Huskies stormed onto the field for their first home game in 714 days, (Tyler Barrow/CTV News) The University of Saskatchewan Huskies stormed onto the field for their first home game in 714 days, (Tyler Barrow/CTV News)

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Winnipeg

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Edmonton

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London