SASKATOON -- The president of River Ridge Nordic Ski Club near Langham is concerned about snowmobilers entering their park and damaging cross country skiing trails.

“Disappointment more than anything,” said Robin Dalshaug, who added that they had freshly groomed the ski tracks on New Year’s Eve, and arrived in the afternoon the next day to find “a bunch of ski-doo tracks right over top of the freshly made classic ski track.”

Dalshaug says snowmobiles driving through their park is more than disappointing—it’s also dangerous.

“We’ve been able to kind of narrow it down to they were actually there New Year’s Day somewhere between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. in the afternoon. Broad daylight, right when there’s other people out there trying to enjoy the trail for the intended purpose,” he said.

“If you’re worried about snowmobiles doing 50 or 60 kph, it could make for some dangerous scenarios.”

Dalshaug says the ski club has put out a call on social media to see if anyone is able to identify the snowmobilers.