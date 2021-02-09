PRINCE ALBERT -- Provincial court remains open after a sprinkler line broke and caused water damage to the building, according to Saskbuilds and Procurement.

Firefighters and police officers attended early Saturday afternoon when the broken line triggered alarms. Saskbuilds and Procurement employees immediately shut off the water main and started mopping.

It’s now been cleaned up and the building is drying out.

A damage assessment is underway. It’s unclear how much repairs will cost at this time.

The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety said the issue didn’t impact court operations.

The government is investigating what caused the line to break.