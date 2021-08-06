SASKATOON -- An inquest has been scheduled to examine the death of a man whose remains were found in a burnt-out car.

The remains of Brennan Aheankew-Johnstone were found in a burnt car on Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation in May 2018.

Aheankew-Johnstone was 20 years old when he died.

The inquest will be held in Prince Albert at the Coronet Hotel, located at 3551 Second Avenue West.

It is scheduled to run from Aug. 23-27.

Aheankew-Johnstone's mother Lisa Johnstone was critical of how RCMP handled her son's death.

While an RCMP officer responded to a call concerning the burning vehicle around 10 a.m. on May 10, the car was not searched at the time.

Aheankew-Johnstone's remains were discovered later in the day by RCMP after he was reported missing.

"They didn’t even try. They could’ve stopped the fire,”Johnstone told CTV News in 2018.

RCMP invesitgators did not suspect foul play in his death, a finding his mother disagreed with.

The purpose of an inquest is to establish facts surrounding a death and potentially make recommendations to prevent similar deaths in the future.