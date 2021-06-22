SASKATOON -- On day two of the inquest into the death of Steven Rigby, Saskatoon police major crimes unit officer Tony Boensch detailed the events leading up to the shooting of Rigby.

The 27-year-old died after he was shot by police during a confrontation on Dec. 22, 2018.

The inquest also heard about his medical history, which included seven separate visits to doctors and hospitals for psychiatric assessment in the months before the incident.

Officers at the scene did not know about Rigby’s history of mental health issues, but were told that if Rigby observed police he would shoot at them or into the air to get them to shoot at him.

Dashcam footage from Saskatoon police and RCMP cruisers of the incident were played, with several members of Rigby’s family breaking down into tears.

The footage showed Rigby walking away from his vehicle and pointing his gun, police can be heard shouting "drop the gun." Shots ring out, and Rigby is seen falling to the ground.

Boensch described the series of events, starting with the moment Rigby arrived at a roadblock on Valley Road at 8:16 pm.

There was confusion, as RCMP officers ordered Rigby to get out of his vehicle. At the same time, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) was on the phone with him and told him to stay in the car.

Rigby had driven over a spike belt, and ended up putting his vehicle in the ditch on Valley Road.

Rigby had a .22 calibre pistol with a 10-round magazine, with six rounds remaining and one in the chamber.

At 9:16 p.mm officers observed Rigby holding the gun and falling down due to intoxication, and at 9:18 he fired two shots into the air.

More than half a dozen other SPS and RCMP officers had rifles and firearms pointed at him.

At 9:20 Rigby fired into the air again and pointed his gun in the direction of police.

Three officers fired their weapons at Rigby, which included a firearm, shotgun and carbine rifle.

Officers approached Rigby who was still moving and had his finger on the trigger, so they retreated back behind an armoured vehicle.

At 9:26 pm, officers again approached Rigby and took his firearm. Emergency medical services then approached Rigby, who was unresponsive.

He was transported to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon, and at 9:57 p.m. Rigby was pronounced dead.

The inquest is taking place at the Saskatoon Inn Hotel & Conference Centre.

The primary focus of an inquest is to better understand the circumstances surrounding a person's death and inform the public of its findings.

Inquest juries typically offer recommendations about how similar deaths could potentially be avoided in the future.

This is a developing story. More details to come.