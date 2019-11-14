SASKATOON - Saskatoon Police have arrested one inmate who escaped from the Regional Psychiatric Centre Wednesday evening, but are still searching for the other.

29-year-old Kendal Lee Campeau and 24-year-old Matthew Shaundel Michel escaped from the facility at about 8:40 p.m. Campeau was arrested early Thursday morning without incident at a home in the 500 block of Douglas Crescent. Michel remains at large and is considered violent.

Michel stands 5’5” and weighs 146 pounds. He was last seen dressed in all-black.

Police are asking people in the area to ensure homes and vehicles are secure, and remove any spare keys inside vehicles. Anyone who notices suspicious people in the area are asked to call police.