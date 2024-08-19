SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Inmate found dead in his cell at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre

    The Saskatoon Correctional Centre is pictured in this file photo. (Damien Kent/CTV Saskatoon) The Saskatoon Correctional Centre is pictured in this file photo. (Damien Kent/CTV Saskatoon)
    Share

    A 41-year-old man has been found dead at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre.

    The provincial corrections ministry says the inmate was found unresponsive in a washroom, where staff tried to revive him and called emergency medical services.

    The ministry says foul play is not suspected and the man's family has been notified.

    The coroner's service and the ministry continue to investigate. (The Canadian Press)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News