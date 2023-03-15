Inmate at psychiatric centre in Saskatoon dies: CSC

An inmate has died at the Regional Psychiatric Centre in Saskatoon.

According to a news release from the Correction Service of Canada (CSC), the man died in custody on Wednesday. They said his name will not be released due to a court-ordered publication ban.

“At the time of death, the inmate had been serving a sentence of five years for sexual assault and indecent assault - male since January 29, 2020,” the release said.

The inmate’s family has been notified, CSC said.

CSC said they will review the circumstances of the death, which is policy. Police and the coroner have also been notified, in line with CSC policy, the release said.