Indigenous fashion model finds success in sober lifestyle
An Indigenous fashion model who went from a small Saskatchewan First Nation to the bright lights of Los Angeles says a childhood promise to his parents keeps him grounded in a tough industry.
River Thomas grew up on Saulteaux First Nation, about two hours northwest of Saskatoon. From a young age, he saw the effects of unhealthy coping mechanisms in his community. He wanted to be a positive role model, so he made a promise.
“When I was very young, I made a promise to my mom that I would never drink or do drugs,” said Thomas, while visiting home for the holidays. “And to this day I’ve kept that promise.”
He says his parents trusted him more, and he was able to be more independent after the commitment.
“I made that promise, and growing up, they always allowed me to follow that moral compass, and they were never really strict on me,” he said.
Thomas got his start in modeling from small beginnings.
“I was at the Frontier Mall in North Battleford, and my sisters and me were asked to model for a fashion show at the mall,” Thomas told CTV News.
He did the show, and never thought much of it until he was 20.
“I was approached by a lady named Tishynah Buffalo, she asked me to model in Regina for a fashion show. And since then I’ve been doing it.”
Thomas never saw himself as a model despite being offered contracts from modeling agencies. He knew he wanted to pursue education beyond high school.
Instead, he spent six years with the 38th Combat Engineer Regiment in the military reserves. Then after being discovered at a volleyball tournament, he was recruited to Olds College.
“Just last year I graduated with a Surface Land Management Diploma,” said Thomas. “I have this under my belt, I can start my career whenever I want. I can fall back on this. Now I can pursue this modeling stuff.”
Since moving to Los Angeles, Thomas has been all over the world, featured in Vogue Magazine, appeared in commercials, and met amazing people.
But he carries the responsibility of being that role model he always wanted as a kid, despite stereotypes.
“I walk in and there’s already 10 stereotypes about me, about my people based on ignorance,” said Thomas. “I choose the life that I live to break all those stereotypes. That’s why I stay sober, that’s why I keep my hair long.”
The young model recently learned an important life lesson.
“One of the most important lessons that we’re taught is everything that you do affects seven generations ahead of you. So we always look to the future,” he said.
“I don’t have any kids yet, but I have a bunch of nieces and nephews,” he said. “Everything I do is to show them that it’s possible because I never had anybody show me it was possible growing up in Saskatchewan.”
Thomas says it’s not the only thing, but choosing a sober lifestyle has helped him be successful in life.
“While you’re young, make that choice to be sober. It truly does help. It’s not everything, it doesn’t solve the puzzle, but it really does help.”
Thomas says he’s enjoying each opportunity as it comes in California, but he’ll never forget where he comes from.
“Somebody recently asked me: Where’s my favourite place in the world? I said home,” said Thomas. “I’ve travelled the world, but nothing hits like home. To have my people here, to have my family, my reserve where I grew up and my ancestors grew up. I truly love being home more than anything else in the world.”
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
OPP officer killed in shooting near Hagersville, Ont. identified; 2 suspects arrested
Two suspects sought in connection with a shooting near Hagersville, Ont. that left a police officer dead on Tuesday afternoon have been arrested.
Flooding in Vancouver, Squamish as king tide meets latest B.C. storm
The king tide that crashed up against B.C.'s South Coast on Tuesday caused flooding in downtown Squamish and along the Vancouver seawall.
'Unbelievable': Ontario town crystallized in ice following major winter storm
A small town in the Niagara region appears to be completely crystallized following the massive winter storm that swept throughout the province late last week, giving a new meaning to the town’s name.
Here are some of the most unnecessary 911 calls in Canada in 2022
From overflowing toilets to Tinder match police checks, 911 operators across Canada received scores of unnecessary calls in 2022.
Thousands in Ontario, Quebec still in the dark as power outages persist
Following the wild winter storms that began last week, thousands of Canadians are still without power. Residents in parts of Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick began Tuesday in the dark as utility crews worked to restore electricity.
Frozen in time: London, Ont. viewers capture scenes from weekend winter storm
Southwestern Ontario was battered by a multi-day winter storm that brought along with it gusting winds, blowing snow, and white-out conditions. But despite the less than ideal Christmas weather, several CTV News viewers managed to find beauty amid the wintery chaos and sent in their snapshots of the holiday snowstorm.
Is it OK to re-gift or return holiday presents? An etiquette expert weighs in
As the holiday season wraps up, one expert weighs in on the dos and don’ts of re-gifting or returning presents this holiday season.
Luxury detergent brand The Laundress expands refund eligibility to nearly all products after recalls
Following a Dec. 1 recall, luxury detergent brand The Laundress is now offering reimbursements for nearly all of its products.
Inmate escapes Winnipeg minimum security healing lodge
The Correctional Services of Canada (CSC) is asking for the public's help in finding a convicted murderer who has escaped from a minimum security healing lodge in Winnipeg.
Regina
-
Freezing rain warning in effect for Regina, parts of southern Sask.
Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for much of southern Saskatchewan on Tuesday, including Regina.
-
Here's what Regina residents can do with their Christmas trees
The City of Regina is reminding residents to recycle or donate their Christmas trees after their celebrations are all wrapped up.
-
Regina residents take advantage of warmer conditions
After Regina experienced a cold snap over the holidays, many residents took advantage of the warmer weather conditions on Tuesday by participating in outdoor activities.
Winnipeg
-
'We're all tired': Winnipeggers stranded in Cuba after Sunwing delays
A group of Winnipeggers stuck in Cuba are calling on their travel company to bring them home immediately after cancelling their return flight multiple times.
-
'It'll be a great time': The in-person New Year's Eve celebration happening at The Forks
The Forks is welcoming Winnipeggers to gather in person on New Years Eve for the first time in almost three years with live music, food, fireworks, and more.
-
'There's tons to learn': holiday programming now underway at aviation museum
As Manitoba children continue to enjoy a break from school this week, another museum has kicked of some special holiday programming.
Calgary
-
Alberta man stuck in Cancún for 4 days due to Sunwing flight cancellations
An Alberta man is among the hundreds of Canadians who remain stranded in Mexico after their Sunwing flights were cancelled abruptly last week due to winter weather.
-
Oilers cash in on late power play to burn Flames 2-1
Connor McDavid's league-leading 31st goal to extend his point streak to 16 games was the winner on Tuesday as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Calgary Flames 2-1.
-
Victim in deadly Forest Lawn shooting on Christmas morning identified
Calgary police have named the man fatally shot in Forest Lawn on Christmas morning, and confirmed he is the city's 26th homicide victim of the year.
Edmonton
-
Oilers cash in on late power play to burn Flames 2-1
Connor McDavid's league-leading 31st goal to extend his point streak to 16 games was the winner on Tuesday as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Calgary Flames 2-1.
-
Homeward bound: Local Senator, Twitter users help reunite stranded toy bunny
A lost toy rabbit, named BunBun, is finally on the way home to family, thanks to a few good samaritans and Twitter users.
-
Self-published Canadian cookbook star Jean Pare dies at 95 in Edmonton
An Alberta-born international cooking icon and Order of Canada recipient died on Christmas Eve in Edmonton.
Toronto
-
OPP officer killed in line of duty near Hagersville, Ont., two people in police custody
An OPP officer has been killed in the line of duty and two people wanted in the shooting have been taken into custody.
-
'Unbelievable': Ontario town crystallized in ice following major winter storm
A small town in the Niagara region appears to be completely crystallized following the massive winter storm that swept throughout the province late last week, giving a new meaning to the town’s name.
-
'Special dog' who went missing from Unionville area found deceased
It’s the news no one wanted to hear.
Ottawa
-
Beloved Glebe business closed due to Boxing Day fire
A popular store in the Glebe will remain closed for the time being after a fire broke out on Boxing Day.
-
Via Rail passengers face long delays as service resumes
Via Rail passenger trains are running again between Montreal, Ottawa, and Toronto, after thousands were left stranded over Christmas.
-
Holiday travel woes continue for those trying to get home
The Christmastime travel headaches continuing for many this holiday season, with luggage issues, poor weather, and cancelled flights.
Vancouver
-
B.C. bus crash: Highway was maintained 'within the specifications,' minister says
The stretch of highway where four people were killed in a bus crash on Christmas Eve was maintained to provincial standards, B.C.'s transportation minister said Tuesday.
-
Vigil held for B.C. women killed by suspected domestic violence in 2022
Bearing the rain, advocates held a vigil in downtown Vancouver Tuesday for the women who were killed in alleged domestic violence incidents in B.C. this year.
-
Flooding in Vancouver, Squamish as king tide meets latest B.C. storm
The king tide that crashed up against B.C.'s South Coast on Tuesday caused flooding in downtown Squamish and along the Vancouver seawall.
Montreal
-
Montreal police investigating murder-suicide after man, woman found dead
A man and woman were found dead overnight in Pointe-aux-Trembles in what Montreal police (SPVM) are calling a murder-suicide. Police say they were called around midnight to an apartment near the intersection of 25th Avenue and Notre Dame Street East where the bodies of the two people, both 45 years old, were found in a fire escape stairway.
-
911 dispatchers warn staff shortages could put Quebecers at risk
A Quebec union representing 911 medical dispatchers is calling for help over working conditions, citing low staff and mental health issues. The Fédération des employés du préhospitalier du Quebec (FPHQ) is asking the Quebec government for a raise and more mental health resources.
-
Frustration after city charges fee for window paintings at Plaza St-Hubert salon
After three years of construction at Plaza St-Hubert and two more years of COVID-19 restrictions, the owners of the Two Horses hair salon thought it was time to spruce up the exterior of their shop with a window painting. But much to manager Julia Greco's surprise, that painting would be met with nearly $1,000 in fees from the city.
Vancouver Island
-
Dolphins delight with return to B.C. waters, but some see 'invasive species'
After 100 years of absence, large numbers of Pacific white-sided dolphins are back in the northern part of British Columbia's Salish Sea.
-
VicPD seeks rightful owners of seized jewelry
The Victoria Police Department says it is hoping to locate the owner or owners of numerous pieces of jewelry and other items recovered during the execution of a search warrant recently.
-
Watch: River otter frolics in snow in Mill Bay, B.C.
Before the snow turned to rain and the rain turned Vancouver Island's recent snowfall into a slushy mess, Mill Bay resident Gabrielle Turgeon captured some local wildlife enjoying the weather.
Atlantic
-
Search suspended for Nova Scotia fisherman missing off Cape Sable Island, N.S.
The search for a missing Nova Scotia fisherman who went overboard on Boxing Day morning was suspended early Tuesday afternoon.
-
The puck drops at the World Juniors
With the IHFF World Junior Hockey Championships now underway in Moncton and Halifax, the excitement is at an all-time high.
-
Maritimers search in-store for Boxing Day deals
Maritimers had their first opportunity Tuesday to search in a shopping mall for Boxing Day deals.
Northern Ontario
-
Holiday passengers arriving without bags as Toronto Pearson airport luggage piles up
Some passengers who have flown out of Toronto Pearson during the frantic holiday season say they've waited days for their bags to show up at their destinations, with little communication on the status of their luggage.
-
Excitement grows as Timmins prepares to host the 2023 U18 Curling Championship
McIntyre Curling Club president Stephen Meunier is helping get the rink ready for the upcoming season during the Holidays.
-
Winter weather advisory issued for several northeastern Ont. communities
Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory for several northeastern Ontario communities as more snow heads our way.
London
-
OPP officer killed in line of duty near Hagersville, Ont., two people in police custody
An OPP officer has been killed in the line of duty and two people wanted in the shooting have been taken into custody.
-
Frozen in time: London, Ont. viewers capture scenes from weekend winter storm
Southwestern Ontario was battered by a multi-day winter storm that brought along with it gusting winds, blowing snow, and white-out conditions. But despite the less than ideal Christmas weather, several CTV News viewers managed to find beauty amid the wintery chaos and sent in their snapshots of the holiday snowstorm.
-
Community members step up during Oneida water emergency
Like most homes on Oneida Nation of the Thames, south of London, Ont., you will find cases of water inside the front door. The First Nation said the community’s water tower, Oneida’s primary water source, is at an all-time low, but now the community is rallying together to help solve the problem.