Increasing clouds push in as a warm front slides across Central Saskatchewan: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Thursday, February 25, 2021 6:18AM CST
SASKATOON -- Winds pick up speed Thursday afternoon, gusting to 50 km/h at times.
Flurries fly across the province’s North, with the rest of us set to see some snowfall into tomorrow.
Weekend conditions look to be much cooler than we’ve seen this week.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mostly Sunny / PM Wind
High: 1
Evening: 0
Friday – Flurries
Morning Low: -8
Afternoon High: -7
Saturday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -21
Afternoon High: -13