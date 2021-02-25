SASKATOON -- Winds pick up speed Thursday afternoon, gusting to 50 km/h at times.

Flurries fly across the province’s North, with the rest of us set to see some snowfall into tomorrow.

Weekend conditions look to be much cooler than we’ve seen this week.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly Sunny / PM Wind

High: 1

Evening: 0

Friday – Flurries

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: -7

Saturday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -21

Afternoon High: -13