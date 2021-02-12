SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is alerting the public about an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 at a restaurant in Saskatoon.

The SHA says anyone who attended the Keg Steakhouse and Bar on Gibson Bend in Saskatoon from February 2nd, 4th, 5th, 6th, and 7th must self-isolate for 14 days after they last attended the facility.

“Call HealthLine 811, your physician or nurse practitioner if you develop symptoms; you may develop symptoms from two to 14 days following exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19,” SHA said in a news release on Friday.

The SHA notes the alert is not a commentary on the business or it’s practices and efforts are made to inform the business in advance of public notification.