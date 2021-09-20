SASKATOON -- Conservative candidates are leading or elected in every Saskatchewan riding as the Liberals are projected to win Monday’s federal election.

CTV News' Decision Desk has declared that the Liberals have won the 2021 federal election with a minority government.

However, the Liberals did not extend that success into Saskatchewan.

As of 11 p.m., the only close riding was Saskatoon West, where Conservative candidate Brad Redekopp, with 8,044 votes, took a 640-vote lead over the NDP’s Robert Doucette with about 86 per cent of polls reporting.

However, before midnight the CTV News' Decision Desk declared Redekopp the winner in the riding.

Conservative Kevin Waugh won Saskatoon-Grasswood with 47 per cent of the vote, while Corey Tochor took Saskatoon-University with 48.4 per cent.