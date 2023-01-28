In pictures: Saskatoon’s 6 most expensive house listings

Housing sales have been dropping in Saskatoon. However, sales are still higher than the 10-year-trend according to the Saskatchewan Realtors Association (SRA). For those searching for something a little above average, the Saskatoon market still has some of the top luxury homes to offer.

Here are six of the most expensive homes in the region.

A four-bedroom, six-bathroom home in the Nutana neighbourhood. The property has direct access to the South Saskatchewan River and offers captivating views. Over four-thousand square feet spread over three levels, including a developed basement. It also has an in-ground pool, courtyard and a dock at the river’s edge. The open-concept kitchen contains a butler's pantry, coupled with a formal living and dining room on the main floor.

A four-bedroom, three-bath luxury home overlooking the South Saskatchewan River. This property was custom created to make the most of the breathtaking view. It offers floor-to-ceiling windows, an ultra-private rear courtyard with a built-in cooking area, a basement that has a space for a live-in nanny suite and a home gym. It also has a unique high-heel style bathtub in the master bedroom.

This five-bedroom, four-bathroom home offers views of the South Saskatchewan River. It is also automated, which means you can control elements through your phone, such as windows, temperature, surround sound, lighting and security system. There is also a four-car garage on the property, a second-flood deck and landscaping.

A five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home that offers a lot of space and comes completely furnished, except for the piano. In the basement, there is a theatre room, powder room, and storage room. The main level features a powder room, pantry and kitchen with Miele appliances. In the yard, there is a ground-level patio and a triple garage that offers direct entry to the basement.

One of Saskatoon’s original mansions, this 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom home was designed by Frank P. Martin, a well-known architect from the 1900s. Renovations have kept the original plan while updating the wiring, plumbing and more. This home features a private rooftop patio, a third-floor self-contained suite that is separate from the rest of the home, and the original carriage house with a loft.

This four-bedroom, three-bathroom home was built in 1962 by George Kerr in the Mid-Century Modern Style. It includes a large art studio, a floating staircase, a 20-foot ceiling and floor-to-ceiling windows. It offers views of the green space in Grosvenor Park and is a short walk to the University of Saskatchewan.