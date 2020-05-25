SASKATOON -- The investigation into a two-alarm, multi-residential, multi-structure fire that occurred in the 100 block of East Hampton Boulevard on Saturday night has concluded, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department.

A fire investigator has identified the cause of the fire to be accidental in nature as a result of the "improper disposal" of a cigarette, the department said in a news release.

The fire originated in an area between two of the structures involved and quickly spread, the release said.

The fire department said damage is estimated at more than $1.3 million. Damage was initially estimated at $1 million.

The fire started around 6:11 p.m. on Saturday and took crews less than an hour to put out, the initial release said.

No injuries were reported.

The fire department is reminding people to dispose of smoking materials in a metal, ceramic or glass container with a tight-fitting lid and enough sand or water at the bottom to cover the discarded smoking materials.

It adds that the container should also be heavy enough that it can’t easily tip over.